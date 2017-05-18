Man Accused Of Stealing 600 Parking Meters In Stockton

May 18, 2017 8:48 AM
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to catch the man responsible for destroying hundreds of parking meters.

Police released a photo of the suspect, hoping someone might recognize him. Over the past year, 600 parking meters have been stolen from Downtown Stockton.

Since most meters are paid through a credit card or an app, police say they can’t say how much money has been stolen; however, police estimate the damage to those meters at about $800 each.

“What he is doing is prying off the parking meters with some kind of tool and then what he will do is put them in a stroller or a shopping cart. And he has blankets that he covers them up [with],” said Stockton Police Department spokesman Ofc, Joe Silva,

Stockton police say if you know or have seen this man, contact the department or crime stoppers – and there is a cash reward for his arrest.

