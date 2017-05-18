HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk the Cavaliers blowout win over the Celtics, LaVar Ball’s latest comments and clashes with reporters, and McGregor vs Mayweather for Morning Brew. Then, more on the NBA Playoff action last night before more on LaVar Ball.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the latest news involving a Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight before Threefer Madness featuring the Warriors, Cavaliers, LaVar Ball and Mark Cuban. Then, NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper joins The Drive to talk about the NBA Draft Lottery and draft strategies for the Sacramento Kings.
HOUR 3:
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger joins The Drive to talk about his experience representing the Kings at the Draft Lottery plus his thoughts on this year’s draft class and the future of the team. The California Kid Urijah Faber shares his thoughts on the potential Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather fight.
