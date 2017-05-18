‘Summer Of Spark’ Aims To Bring Spirit Of Burning Man To Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – An event inspired by the famed Nevada Burning Man is coming to Gibson Ranch.

Once a year, tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada creating a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, and self-reliance.

Local organizers hope the overnight event will lend the same things.

“Welcome to 7 Sins HQ,” said Jon Thompson while showing off his Burning Man encampment.

As a second generation burner from Sacramento, Thompson said preparing for Burning Man is a lifestyle.

“The creative process doesn’t ever stop,” he said.

Thompson and his father make the long trek with their 7 Sins Lounge camp every year.

But now they won’t have to go far to feel the burn.

“This is an all volunteer-based event,” Jennifer Abbott, president of Sacramento Valley Spark nonprofit.

The organization teamed up with Gibson Ranch for a day called “Summer of Spark.”

“There’s a lot of great campers out here, there’s a lot of great art cars, there’s a lot of amazing art that comes out of the Sacramento area, so we are really proud to be able to bring an event together for those people,” Abbott said.

It’s a group of campers who will come together for an overnight stay at the ranch, something it desperately needs.

“This will bring people out here who might not have come otherwise,” said Doug Ose who runs the ranch in Elverta.

He said for the past few years, profits aren’t making ends meet even forced him to even ask the county for help. Luckily with events coming on back to back weekends it’s a win win for everyone.

“It’s a huge space and we are really excited to have a chance to grow,” Abbott said.

Thompson’s father Richard Fehlman started the Burning Man tradition 19 years ago and hopes others in his region join in.

“It gives people a chance who aren’t ready to do survival camping to go and see what burning man is about,” he said.

He said it’s also an experience you can’t buy, but just have to live to feel the burn.

The event is June 3 to 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, click here.