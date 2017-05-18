VOTE: Should the UC regents roll back the tuition increase approved in January?

Teen Helps Raise Autism Awareness, One Blue Fingernail At A Time

May 18, 2017 12:27 AM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There was an autism awareness fundraiser Wednesday afternoon put together by a girl for a cause that is special to her heart. Abby Allen’s brother has autism.

Wednesday afternoon she painted people’s fingernails blue outside a Pinkberry in Folsom to bring awareness to the subject.

That afternoon 20 percentof the money raised at Pinkberry was donated to UC Davis MIND Institute. A facility that does research for brain disorders. You can still donate at:

You can still donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/autismblue

