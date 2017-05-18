Hour 1
In the first hour of the Thursday edition of the show, Grant and Doug are joined by Scott Howard Cooper of NBA.com to discuss his first mock draft and if the media should have the right to decide a players money earning potential.
Hour 2
Listen in hour two as listeners call in to pick the fellas brain on who the Kings should draft with the number five pick, plus would the team be interested in making a trade for the right piece.
Hour 3
In hour three of the show 49’ers draft pick Ahkello Witherspoon joins the fellas post his rookie mini camp. Plus Mrs. Napear calls into the show to give some insight on Grant’s music selections.