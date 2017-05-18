The Right Choice; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 5/18

May 18, 2017 6:51 PM
Filed Under: D'Aaron Fox, Haggin Oaks, NBA Draft, Oakland Raiders, Rudy Gay, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Thursday edition of the show, Grant and Doug are joined by Scott Howard Cooper of NBA.com to discuss his first mock draft and if the media should have the right to decide a players money earning potential.

Hour 2

Listen in hour two as listeners call in to pick the fellas brain on who the Kings should draft with the number five pick, plus would the team be interested in making a trade for the right piece.

Hour 3

In hour three of the show 49’ers draft pick Ahkello Witherspoon joins the fellas post his rookie mini camp. Plus Mrs. Napear calls into the show to give some insight on Grant’s music selections.

 

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch