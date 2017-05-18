UC Regents To Consider Audit, Out-Of-State Enrollment Cap

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The governing board of one of the most prestigious public university systems in the country is scheduled to vote on a proposal to cap out-of-state undergraduate enrollment at 18 percent.

The UC Board of Regents, which oversees the 10-campus University of California, is also meeting to flesh out a state audit so scathing that it drew bipartisan legislative ire and prompted California Gov. Jerry Brown to withhold $50 million from the UC system’s budget to “hold their feet to the fire.”

State Auditor Elaine Howle is expected to brief the UC Regents Thursday on findings that UC administrators hid $175 million in a secret reserve fund even as the system raised tuition and sought more public funding.

Howle also criticized the office of UC President Janet Napolitano for intentionally interfering with the audit by screening responses of individual campuses.

Napolitano has apologized for the way her office handled the investigation but disputed findings that her office hid $175 million. She said much of the money is committed to system-wide university programs, leaving a much smaller amount -about $38 million- in reserves for unexpected expenses.

Still, the university system has committed to implementing the audit’s recommendations.

Regents on Thursday will also vote on a proposal to cap nonresident undergraduate enrollment, a controversial subject for a public university system that benefits from higher out-of-state tuition. At the same time, California undergraduates have complained they are being squeezed from coveted spots by wealthier nonresidents.

State lawmakers last year withheld $18.5 million unless the system adopted a cap.

Four popular campuses that currently exceed the 18 percent cap will be allowed a higher cap pegged to next year’s enrollment. Those campuses include UC Berkeley at 24 percent; UC San Diego and UCLA at 23 percent; and UC Irvine at 19 percent.

