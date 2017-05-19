Wildfire Danger Rises As Temperatures Spike In California

May 19, 2017 12:45 PM
COALINGA (AP) — Gusty winds, low humidity and spiking heat will bring fire danger to parts of California through the weekend.

The National Weather Service said Friday that temperatures could climb into the 90s around greater Los Angeles and reach 100 across the Central Valley.

Fresno County crews are contending with hot, dry conditions as they battle a wind-driven wildfire that threatened structures near Coalinga.

Officials say a rare reappearance of Santa Ana winds will raise the risk of wildfires across Southern California.

The hottest weather is expected on Saturday and temperatures will cool off again at the beginning of next week.

