Carmichael Dave: De’Aaron Fox Is The Next King (If Its Up To You)

The UK Product Is In High Demand May 19, 2017 9:51 AM By Carmichael Dave
When the #8 pick in the draft was announced, and the Sacramento Kings’ logo was not in the little white envelope, Kings fans collectively felt a rollercoaster of emotions. The Kings ended up getting the 3rd pick in the draft, and after a swap with Philadelphia, settled in the 5 and 10 spot (via New Orleans).

Going from 8 to 5 brings in a whole new world of prospects. I decided to put out a poll with a list of 4 guys most likely to be available. In all my years of covering the Kings, I have yet to see such a nearly unanimous choice for the pick.

Which of course means De’Aaron Fox will be picked #4.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dan Peterson says:
    May 19, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Fox is the pick if he is available… It would almost be worth the Lakers drafting Fox just to watch Lavar Ball’s head explode like that dude from scanners…

