Carmichael Dave: De’Aaron Fox Is The Next King (If Its Up To You)

When the #8 pick in the draft was announced, and the Sacramento Kings’ logo was not in the little white envelope, Kings fans collectively felt a rollercoaster of emotions. The Kings ended up getting the 3rd pick in the draft, and after a swap with Philadelphia, settled in the 5 and 10 spot (via New Orleans).
Going from 8 to 5 brings in a whole new world of prospects. I decided to put out a poll with a list of 4 guys most likely to be available. In all my years of covering the Kings, I have yet to see such a nearly unanimous choice for the pick.
Which of course means De’Aaron Fox will be picked #4.
One Comment
Fox is the pick if he is available… It would almost be worth the Lakers drafting Fox just to watch Lavar Ball’s head explode like that dude from scanners…