Kaepernick’s Gear Worn During Anthem Kneel Donated To Smithsonian

May 19, 2017 2:59 PM
Filed Under: Colin Kaepernick, Donate, Jersey, National Anthem, NFL, Quarterback, San Francisco 49ers, Smithsonian

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Despite being an offseason free-agent in the NFL, former San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick is staying in the spotlight by helping out his community.

According to a recent article written by Jarrett Bell on USA Today, the Super Bowl quarterback’s jersey he wore during his recent National Anthem protests through the 2016 season has been donated to the Smithsonian Museum.

The jersey is currently not on display, but Smithsonian curator of sports Damion Thomas said he expects them to be used in the next year or two.

This is not the first piece of clothing to be donated to a party by Kaepernick. Earlier in the month he worked alongside the organization 100 Suits and donated one hundred of his custom designer suits outside of a New York parole office.

In the absence of a job offer, Kaepernick is still keeping busy with humanitarian causes this offseason.

