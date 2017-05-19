Kayte Christensen: Let’s Just File This Under Stupid Things Sports Fans Do

Story of the day folks!

A San Antonio Spurs fan has filed a lawsuit against the Golden State Warriors and Zaza Pachuila due to the injury to Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. In addition to the lawsuit, they’ve also asked for a restraining order against the Warriors and Pachuila to keep them out of San Antonio, Texas.

According to lead attorney Alfonso Kennard, Jr. “The suit claims the injury to Kawhi Leonard has had an impact on the fans, community, season-ticket holders and those whose businesses promote the Silver and Black.

“All we are asking from the court is that this type of behavior, that can and does cause serious injury to our team and those that love it, not be allowed in San Antonio.” said Kennard, Jr.

Can we please just file this under the list of stupid things sports fans do that makes a mockery out of other fans who have common sense and aren’t constantly looking for ways to waste money?

Lawyers have a bad enough reputation as it is. Why not make it worse and make a complete traveshamockery out of the legal system while we’re at it!

In other news, Alfonso Kennard, Jr.’s law offices can be found in the back of a pawn shop in the shady part of San Antonio.

The only thing that would make me happy is if the San Antonio Spurs file a lawsuit against the fan and the attorney filing said lawsuit for ignorance, stupidity and embarrassment to the organization and all sports fans everywhere.