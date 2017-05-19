Deputies Searching For Man Who Broke Into, Burglarized Lathrop Liquor Store

LATHROP (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for a suspect who pried his way into a liquor store and made off with a cash register.
The incident happened back on May 11. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a liquor store along the 15300 block of Harlan Raod in Lathrop to investigate a burglary.
Deputies discovered that someone had pried open the front door. Several items, including a cash register, were missing from the store.
Surveillance footage captured the man making off with the items. Only about $200 in cash was in the register, deputies say.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call detectives at (209) 468-4400.