School Suddenly Finds Itself Covered In Dead Fish In Middle Of The Day – And No One Knows Why

OROVILLE (CBS13) – Something fishy happened this week at Stanford Avenue Elementary School in Oroville.

A typical Tuesday took a turn for the weird just before noon when the campus was suddenly covered in dead fish.

They were everywhere, all over the playground, in drinking fountains – and as one custodian discovered, even on the roof.

School officials aren’t sure if it was some kind of prank or if it really rained fish.

“My first concern was who was on the campus that we don’t know about,” said Principal Shannon Capshew. “But the campus supes didn’t see any adult, we were covering the whole time.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife believes the fish is a kind of carp and is not found in the nearby Feather River.

As for explanations, it’s fun to believe fish were in the forecast – but nobody actually saw the fish falling out of the sky, or could verify that’s where they came from.

Many are wondering if this is even possible, and experts say it is.

Thunderstorms and wind spouts can sometimes pick up small fish from a waterway and carry them elsewhere, sometimes far from waterways.

Back in 2005, a Folsom couple found several fish on the roof and balcony of their two-story home.