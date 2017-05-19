Police Searching For Man Who Broke Into Pocket Area Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are looking for a home invasion robbery suspect who struck a home in the Pocket area.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Officers say the suspect broke into the home on Windbridge Drive and started ransacking it before a resident woke up.
The suspect then attacked the victim. He took off before police arrived.
Luckily, neighbors caught the burglar on surveillance video.
Police are hoping that video can help them identify the suspect. There is no word on if he got away with anything, or the victim’s condition.