Police Searching For Man Who Broke Into Pocket Area Home

May 19, 2017 6:56 AM
Filed Under: home invasion robbery, Pocket, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are looking for a home invasion robbery suspect who struck a home in the Pocket area.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers say the suspect broke into the home on Windbridge Drive and started ransacking it before a resident woke up.

The suspect then attacked the victim. He took off before police arrived.

Luckily, neighbors caught the burglar on surveillance video.

Police are hoping that video can help them identify the suspect. There is no word on if he got away with anything, or the victim’s condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch