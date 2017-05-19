Report: Trump Shared Relief Over Comey Firing During Meeting With Russian Officials

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — According to a new report from the New York Times, President Trump called former FBI Director James Comey, “a real nut job” and expressed relief after Comey’s firing during a meeting with Russian officials.

The report surfaced while President Trump was in the air, traveling to the Middle East in his first foreign trip as Commander in Chief. This, as there’s now word Congress may soon hear from Comey.

American press didn’t have access to the meeting on May 10 between President Donald Trump and Russian diplomats, but notes from the meeting- apparently distributed to a number of White House and other government officials- were leaked to the New York Times. According to its report, Trump told the Russians, “I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy; a real nut job. I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy tweeted in response to the latest revelation, “This is what obstruction looks like…”

Republican Rep. Scott Taylor (R-Virginia) isn’t so sure.

“Of course, there is context with text,” Taylor said, ” and we don’t know the context of the meeting itself and what he was trying to do. We don’t know that, of course.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer didn’t deny the comments, but said, “The president has always emphasized the importance of making deals with Russia as it relates to Syria, Ukraine, defeating ISIS and other key issues…” Spicer then added, “James Comey created unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia.”

Comey has now agreed to testify before the senate intelligence committee, sometime after Memorial Day.

Friday, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein briefed House members on the Russia investigation.

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-California) said, “The special prosecutor will have the breadth of scope necessary to follow any and all leads.

The president is on his way to the Middle East and Europe. His first stop is in Saudi Arabia, where he’ll deliver a speech on Islam. The White House says that address will be strong and respectful.