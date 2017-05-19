Snubbed; The Drive – 05/19/17

May 19, 2017 9:18 AM
HOUR 1:

paul george Snubbed; The Drive 05/19/17Dave, Kayte and Nate talk the All-NBA teams being announced, preview Celtics vs Cavaliers game 2, and talk Colin Kaepernick potentially to the Seattle Seahawks for Morning Brew. Then, the gang debate the All-NBA teams; who got snubbed and who belongs.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics dribbles down court during the fourth quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden on April 26, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Bulls 108-97.

(Photo By: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the Boston Celtics’ chances against the Cleveland Cavaliers and if Markelle Fultz and Isaiah Thomas could play well together before Threefer Madness featuring the two guards, the Celtics, and a new flag football league. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix joins The Drive to talk about the NBA Playoffs, the Celtics vs Cavaliers series, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Chris Mannix interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

642196818 Snubbed; The Drive 05/19/17

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the NBA Draft Lottery results, the Kings’ position for the draft, and more from the NBA Playoffs. Then, Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about Tom Brady’s wife admitting Tom played through a concussion last season. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Sam Amick interview here:
