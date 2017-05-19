HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk the All-NBA teams being announced, preview Celtics vs Cavaliers game 2, and talk Colin Kaepernick potentially to the Seattle Seahawks for Morning Brew. Then, the gang debate the All-NBA teams; who got snubbed and who belongs.
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the Boston Celtics’ chances against the Cleveland Cavaliers and if Markelle Fultz and Isaiah Thomas could play well together before Threefer Madness featuring the two guards, the Celtics, and a new flag football league. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix joins The Drive to talk about the NBA Playoffs, the Celtics vs Cavaliers series, and more.
HOUR 3:
USA Today’s Sam Amick joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the NBA Draft Lottery results, the Kings’ position for the draft, and more from the NBA Playoffs. Then, Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about Tom Brady’s wife admitting Tom played through a concussion last season. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
