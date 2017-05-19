$7M Of Synthetic Heroin Seized By Authorities In Central California

May 19, 2017 12:39 PM

FRESNO (AP) — Undercover officers in Central California say they made a drug bust valued at nearly $7 million on the streets, seizing just a few pounds of a synthetic heroin.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said Friday that officers seized 4.4 pounds of the drugs. The undercover officers arrested a man who agreed to make the delivery from Los Angeles.

synthetic drugs arrest 3 $7M Of Synthetic Heroin Seized By Authorities In Central California

Eduardo Zavala Lopez’ booking photo. (Credit: Fresno Sheriff)

Botti says that the officers made the traffic stop on Highway 99 just outside Fresno.

They found two packages stashed in a secret compartment containing a mixture that included fentanyl.

synthetic drugs arrest 2 $7M Of Synthetic Heroin Seized By Authorities In Central California

The drugs seized by authorities in Fresno. (Credit: Fresno Sheriff)

Investigators say that a small amount of the drugs can be cut 100 times, giving the cache a street value of $6.8 million.

Botti says that officers handling it wore hazardous-material suits because the potent drugs can be fatal if inhaled or touched.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch