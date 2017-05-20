Eli Tomac Wins Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Opener At Hangtown

May 20, 2017 8:04 PM
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (AP) — Eli Tomac swept the 450 Class motos Saturday to win the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship’s season-opening Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic.Tomac, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider from Cortez, Colorado, held off KTM’s Marvin Musquin was second in both motos.

“There was some good battling today,” Tomas said. “In the first moto I got into a good groove quickly and made the passes early to go on and win, but the second moto was tough. “That was a good old classic battle (with Musquin). I really had to dig deep and try every line possible to make time up on the leaders. It feels good to get through the first round and leave with the red plate.”

Kawasaki’s Josh Grant was third in each.

Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne won the 250 Class race.

“This is always one of the roughest tracks we have all year, so you always come in here kind of guessing,” Osborne said. “It’s good to know we’re leaving with the points lead and a win. My goal was to be in the top five and challenge for a podium, so to come away with a 1-1 is pretty awesome.”

KTM’s Alex Martin was second, finishing fourth in each moto.

