As Weather Warms Up, Rivers Are Running Cold And High

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With the hot temperatures expected this weekend, officials are worried about an increase in potential drowning victims in local waterways. Not only are waterways running fast and high, but they are also running cold.
The American River is in the mid 50s right now. When a body enters such cold water they can experience an automatic gasp reflex. This makes them immediately inhale which could draw in water. The cold water entering the ear canals can also cause vertigo. Which can lead to disorientation of the person potentially leading them to swim down instead of up toward the surface.