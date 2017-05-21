3 Dead, 1 Injured In Fire In Philadelphia Home

May 21, 2017 10:25 AM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say three people died and another was injured in an early morning fire in a Philadelphia home.

The fire department says the blaze was reported about 5 a.m. Sunday in a west Philadelphia neighborhood.

Arriving fire crews reported flames and smoke pouring from the home but were able to put out the blaze quickly.

Police say a 70-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital.

A 19-year-old man was taken to Lankenau Hospital and was listed in stable condition. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

The cause remains under investigation but police say the fire doesn’t appear suspicious.

