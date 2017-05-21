Firefighters Make Progress On Fire Southeast Of San Diego

May 21, 2017 7:58 PM
Filed Under: CalFire, San Diego, Wild Fire, Wildland Fire

JAMUL, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters reported making progress against a wildfire that forced hundreds of people to evacuate a popular campground and small community southeast of San Diego.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday that an overnight rise in humidity allowed firefighters to advance on the blaze near Pio Pico RV Resort and Campground.

Authorities reported it was 30 percent contained after burning across more than two square miles.

The blaze broke out Saturday south of Jamul and spread rapidly through grass and brush.

Campers and residents of nearby Dulzura were evacuated.

An evacuation warning remained in effect, but residents were allowed to return.

Authorities say the campground remains under evacuation because of infrastructure damage.

They did not reveal the extent of the damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch