Isaiah Thomas Is Done For The Year, But Lives On In This Meme

The Cavaliers were already making quick work of the Celtics in the East finals before it was announced that Isaiah Thomas would miss the rest of the playoffs with a hip injury. It was a disappointing end to a spectacular season for Isaiah and the Celtics, who, despite stealing the top seed from Cleveland, have been overmatched from the tipoff of game one. There is no better representation of this than Isaiah getting stiff-armed to the moon while trying to defend a LeBron drive to the basket. Don’t take my word for it: here’s Isaiah and the Celtics’ lasting impression on the NBA Playoffs:
At least the poor Celtics gave us something, even if it just meant they were the butt of a joke.