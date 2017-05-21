Man Posing As Uber Driver Charged With Sexual Assaults

May 21, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: minor, sexual assault, uber

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while posing as an Uber driver has been indicted on multiple charges.

Prosecutors allege 36-year-old Francis Scott, of Woonsocket, sexually assaulted four female victims between November 2015 and February 2017.

Providence police say the most recent assault occurred Feb. 14 after the teenage victim was dropped off at a school she attends.

Police say the victim encountered Scott outside a convenience store. He allegedly identified himself as an Uber driver and offered a free ride. Authorities say Scott didn’t own the car.

A grand jury on Friday indicted Scott on charges of kidnapping, second-degree sexual assault and other offenses.

It’s unclear whether Scott has been assigned a public defender. Court records don’t list an attorney for him.

