Residents Fight To Keep Sex Offender Out Of Roseville Neighborhood

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — On Friday, Roseville Police detectives arrested 60-year-old William Robert Stephenson on suspicion of being a registered sex offender in possession of images of child pornography. Stephenson is now behind bars in Placer County Jail in lieu of a $1,000,000 bail.

But back in his Roseville neighborhood, residents are outraged that county is placing Stephenson, a known sex offender, on street with family and kids.

Residents say they believe in second chances, but they are ready to fight to keep him and other sex offenders like Stephenson out of their neighborhood.

“Unfortunately, I just found out through the grapevine,” said Matthew Behrend about Stephenson’s re-arrest. Behrend has lived in the Roseville neighborhood with his family for the past 13 years. “I was furious because we saw this, that this was bound to happen.”

Behrend and his neighbors have been trying to fight for the removal of Stephenson for more than two years. They argue placing a registered sex offender in a neighborhood filled with family and kids puts their families and risk.

“One person in a five- bedroom house? He doesn’t work. He doesn’t have to get up in the morning. Who knows what he does in there all day,” said Behrend.

“There have been several times when he has exposed himself. That was my concern – my kids seeing this kind of thing,” shared Juan Carlos Hernandez. He and his wife live behind Stephenson’s house with their two young kids.

They say they understand that Stephenson’s living in the neighborhood may be well within the law. But they, along with their other neighbors, are now ready to put up a serious legal fight, claiming Stephenson’s alleged repeat violations should take precedence in any new course of action.

“I need help!” said Kara Hernandez. “I don’t want my children to be exposed to any of this anymore. This gentleman did not need to be living in a two-story home with a view right into my home, right into the backyard and watch my children play every day.”

Mrs. Hernandez says she has been working to secure legal counsel to see what legal option the residents may have to keep Stephenson from ever moving back.