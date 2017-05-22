Search Continues For Fairfield Father Who Jumped In Water To Save Son

May 22, 2017 12:46 PM
Filed Under: Fairfield

PITTSBURG (AP) — Authorities are continuing to search for a California man who hasn’t surfaced after jumping off a boat into cold water to save a child.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the man jumped into the water on Saturday near the Pittsburg Marina.

The 59-year-old had been fishing with who is believed to be his 9-year-old son and another adult.

The man jumped into the water after the boy had fallen in. A Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman says the man never made it back into the boat.

The boy has recovered after being treated for hypothermia at a nearby hospital.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch