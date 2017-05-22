Boy, 3, Killed In Rollover Crash Between Davis And Winters

WINTERS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a crash between Davis and Winters killed a 3-year-old boy.
California Highway Patrol says the incident happened Friday morning.
A 1998 Honda was apparently heading east on Russell Boulevard when, near County Road 93A, the car went off the side of the road and crashed into a telephone pole. The car then rolled several times – ejecting a young boy who was in the backseat.
Medics took the boy to the UC Davis Medical Center, but he was later pronounced dead. It is unclear at this time if the boy was wearing any restraints.
The other two people in the car, a 87-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman, were taken to Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville. The man – who was driving the car – suffered major injuries, CHP says.
All three are Winters residents.
Investigators say drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash.