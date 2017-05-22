Police: Woman Tried To Snatch Boy From His Parents In SF

May 22, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a woman was arrested after trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his parents while they were walking near a popular pier in San Francisco Monday morning.

KPIX reports the family was walking together when a homeless woman approached them in front of the Ferry Building.

Police say the woman was talking to the child when she suddenly began tugging him.

She was being aggressive enough that police got involved.

The child was not injured. The woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping. Her name and age were not released. Police did not return an email seeking further details Monday.

The Ferry Building is in the city’s Embarcadero district along the waterfront and is a major draw for both tourists and residents of San Francisco.

