Man, Woman Riding Motorcycle Hurt In Crash On I-80

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A violent crash in West Sacramento has sent two people riding a motorcycle to the hospital.
This happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday near Reed Avenue on westbound Interstate 80.
Two people, a 42-year-old man from Vallejo and a 30-year-old woman, riding a motorcycle crashed into a Sacramento private security vehicle.
It’s believed that the motorcycle was slowly merging back onto the freeway from the shoulder when the crash occurred.
It isn’t clear if both riders were wearing their helmets at the time of the crash.