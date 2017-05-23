All Over The Place; The Drive – 05/23/17

May 23, 2017 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Manu Ginobili, Samsung, San Antonio Spurs, Steph Curry

HOUR 1:

687021188 All Over The Place; The Drive 05/23/17

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dave and Nate talk the Golden State Warriors sweeping the San Antonio Spurs and advancing to the NBA Finals, the San Francisco Giants heating up, and Kevin Durant’s comments for Morning Brew. Then, ranking some of the most recognizable hairstyles in NBA history.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

popovich All Over The Place; The Drive 05/23/17

Greg Popovich (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Dave and Nate talk the Warriors advancing to the NBA Finals before Threefer Madness featuring the Warriors vs Spurs, LeBron James, and the best dynasty in sports. Then, Fred Toucher on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston joins The Drive to talk about the Celtics and Cavaliers series and Isaiah Thomas.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Fred Toucher interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

686998548 All Over The Place; The Drive 05/23/17

Kerry Keating, Golden State Warriors pre-game show host, joins The Drive to talk about the Warriors making history and advancing the the NBA Finals for the 3rd straight year. Then, Dave and Nate talk about celebration rule changes coming to the NFL before Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Kerry Keating interview here:
More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch