HOUR 1:
Dave and Nate talk the Golden State Warriors sweeping the San Antonio Spurs and advancing to the NBA Finals, the San Francisco Giants heating up, and Kevin Durant’s comments for Morning Brew. Then, ranking some of the most recognizable hairstyles in NBA history.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Nate talk the Warriors advancing to the NBA Finals before Threefer Madness featuring the Warriors vs Spurs, LeBron James, and the best dynasty in sports. Then, Fred Toucher on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston joins The Drive to talk about the Celtics and Cavaliers series and Isaiah Thomas.
HOUR 3:
Kerry Keating, Golden State Warriors pre-game show host, joins The Drive to talk about the Warriors making history and advancing the the NBA Finals for the 3rd straight year. Then, Dave and Nate talk about celebration rule changes coming to the NFL before Re-Brew to end the show.
