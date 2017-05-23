Best Memorial Day Events In Sacramento

By Steph Rodriguez Memorial Day weekend in the city of trees is filled with the smell of barbecued meats and the sounds of live music. This year, check out one or more of these local events to celebrate the annual holiday. For example, the Red, White and Brewfest invites more than 50 breweries to Cesar Chavez Plaza combined with live music from local favorites and the Sacramento Music Festival is a party that takes up the entire weekend and is fun for the entire family in Old Sacramento. But, if it’s monster truck races, hypnotists and deep-fried fair fare you seek, then look no further than the Sacramento County Fair. All of these events and more are all covered here!

Red, White And Brewfest

Cesar Chavez Plaza

910 I St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

www.facebook.com Cesar Chavez Plaza910 I St.Sacramento, CA 95814 With more than 50 breweries serving up hundreds of craft beers and ciders, the Red, White and Brewfest on Saturday, May 27 is one event to consider this Memorial Day weekend. Hear live music from reggae rock outfits Arden Park Roots and the Heritage Band, while Sir Coyler & His Asthmatic Band performs an amalgam of blues and punk tunes from Seattle, Washington. This Brewfest runs from noon to 5 p.m. for V.I.P ticket holders. For $50, V.I.Ps receive a souvenir tasting cup and 10 tasting tickets. General admission starts at $40 and tickets for designated drivers are only $10. Food trucks will be on deck serving up a variety of bites to keep attendees well fed as they sample some of the regions best ales, pilsners and IPAs. At this grand celebration of American beers there will also be a patriotic costume contest scheduled for 2 p.m. So, be sure to bust out your best star-spangled gear.

Sacramento Music Festival

1014 2nd St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 444-2004

www.sacmusicfest.com 1014 2nd St.Sacramento, CA 95814(916) 444-2004 Previously known as the Sacramento Jazz Jubilee, which celebrated the long-standing traditions of jazz and swing music and also raised funds for the Sacramento Traditional Jazz Society during Memorial Day weekend evolved into the Sacramento Music Festival in recent years. The change was a decision to include more genres of music like blues, R&B, Zydeco, American roots rock, and Latin. But, make no mistake the classic sounds of jazz and swing are still a large part of this four-day celebration of live music. More than 250 live performances from 70 bands will to take the stage across 14 different venues in historic Old Sacramento.In between musical performances, attendees can expect to see family friendly activities like street dancing, animated parades and car shows. Ticket prices range from $20 day passes, $125 event passes and all-day, V.I.P passes start at $300. Discounts are available for seniors and children ages 12 years old and younger are free.

Sacramento County Fair

1600 Exposition Blvd.

Sacramento, CA 95815

(916) 263-2975

Local bands, hypnotists, petting zoos and a demolition derby will all be standing by to entertain attendees at this year's Sacramento County Fair. Take a break from behind the grill and instead let the food vendors at the fair cook up some tasty barbecue sandwiches and smoked meats. But, if its traditional fair food you seek, so be it, because piles of fresh-cut French fries and an endless array of deep-fried, sweet treats will all be present. What's more, general admission is only $6 and children under four years old get in for free. More scheduled events include Stars & Stripes Invitational bull riding, monster truck racing, duck and pig races, and live performances from some of the regions best tribute bands to rock crowds to the music made famous by Creedence Clearwater Revival, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran and more.

Concerts In The Park

Cesar Chavez Plaza

910 I St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

(916) 442-8575

www.godowntownsac.com/events/signature-events/concerts-in-the-park/ Cesar Chavez Plaza910 I St.Sacramento, CA 95814(916) 442-8575 Every Friday evening from May 5 through July 21 more than 6,000 fans gather in Cesar Chavez Plaza to see local and nationally touring artists in the heart of Downtown Sacramento. This weekly event is free and open to all ages. Food vendors and a beer garden will be on the park grounds to feed the masses as the city’s most active DJs spin music between each live performance. Concerts in the Park celebrates its 26th season with a variety of local talent blended with nationally touring artists like Cake, Tesla and the Deftones in the past. This year, some of the big headliners are Del the Funky Homosapien, Rituals of Mine, and Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers.