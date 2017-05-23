Rocklin Resident Dies After Losing Control Of Motorcycle, Crashing

May 23, 2017 7:19 AM
ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in Rocklin Tuesday morning.

The scene along Pacific Street between Sunset Boulevard and Woodside Drive.

Rocklin poli9ce say around 3 a.m., a Rocklin resident was riding his motorcycle northbound on Pacific Street when – for an unknown reason – he lost control. The motorcyclist slid off.

A person who was inside of a nearby 7-eleven store ran out and called 911.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries in the crash, police say.

Police have only identified the motorcyclist as a Rocklin resident in his 20s.

