5 Solano County Men Arrested For Roseville Galleria Smash And Grab

May 23, 2017 12:38 PM
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested five people for the smash and grab robbery at a Roseville Galleria jewelry store.

The brazen robbery happened just after 3 p.m. Monday. Roseville police say five suspects, who were all wearing hoodies and Halloween masks, ran into the store armed with baseball bats.

The suspects then smashed a display case, grabbed a bunch of high-end watches, then took off.

Investigators credit witnesses with giving them a good description of the suspects’ getaway car. Officers were able to track the suspects to an apartment along the 3500 block of Marconi Avenue in Sacramento County.

Five people were soon arrested: Fairfield residents Denzel Alden Patterson, 24, Trevon Dashaun Lenitte-Davis, 23, Bobby Youngs, 32, Melekei Dunn, 22, and Vallejo resident Wade Wilson, 24.

Investigators say they’ve been able to recover most of the merchandise stolen from the jewelry store.

