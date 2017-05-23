Tuna, Hard Boiled Eggs, and Kale Chips: The Lo-Down – 5/23

May 23, 2017 6:25 PM
Hour 1

CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 17: Detroit Pistons' forward Grant Hill (R) ices his left shoulder and nurses a skinned knee as he consults with his teammate Terry Mills (L) in the first half 17 February at the United Center in Chicago. Hill, an All-Star rookie, also suffered from an injured foot earlier in the season. The Chicago Bulls won 117-102. (COLOR KEY: Seats red.) AFP PHOTO

(BRIAN BAHR/AFP/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the sad news of the death of NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy. Somehow the guys started talking about shoes, and Damien’s love for Grant Hill’s shoes.  They also talked about the Warriors sweep over the Spurs, and what the Spurs roster will look like next season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks to Kevin Durant #35 during their game against the Toronto Raptors at ORACLE Arena on December 28, 2016 in Oakland, California.

(Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about NBA Free Agency, and will players look to form more “Super Teams” to try and win a championship.  The guys also talked about some of the challenges that comes with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, and how gambling mobile apps should be used around the team.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

DETROIT MI - NOVEMBER 26: Wide receiver Calvin Johnson #81 of the Detroit Lions celebrates a third quarter touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on November 26, 2015 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Calvin Johnson making an appearance at Raiders training camp, and talk about why he might be there. The guys also talked about some of the changes in the NFL with being more lenient with celebrations, and 10 minute overtime quarters. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

 

 

