In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about the sad news of the death of NFL Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy. Somehow the guys started talking about shoes, and Damien's love for Grant Hill's shoes. They also talked about the Warriors sweep over the Spurs, and what the Spurs roster will look like next season.

In the second hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about NBA Free Agency, and will players look to form more "Super Teams" to try and win a championship. The guys also talked about some of the challenges that comes with the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, and how gambling mobile apps should be used around the team.

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Calvin Johnson making an appearance at Raiders training camp, and talk about why he might be there. The guys also talked about some of the changes in the NFL with being more lenient with celebrations, and 10 minute overtime quarters.

