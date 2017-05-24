A Patriots’ Road Trip Guide To This Fourth Of July

By Allen Foster

On July 4th, 1776, the 13 American colonies declared independence from the British Empire, thus birthing a bold new nation. The Fourth of July is about more than just festivities, NAPA AUTO PARTS wants to inspire you to remember some of the important reasons we are celebrating

This year, along with the fireworks, parades, picnics, carnivals and concerts, why not take a trip back to this country’s remarkable roots? Remind yourself what it means to be truly independent and free. Honor the great moments and sacrifices that were made to enable each and every American the opportunity to live his or her dream life. In other words, hop in the car and take a road trip to one of the nation’s great patriotic landmarks.

The Liberty Bell

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Besides the American flag and possibly The Statue of Liberty, there is no greater symbol of freedom in our country than the Liberty Bell. The Liberty Bell is located in Philadelphia, near the Betsy Ross House. Seeing this national treasure with your own eyes should definitely be on your patriotic “to do” list.

The Freedom Trail

Boston, Massachusetts

This two-and-a-half-mile stretch of our nation’s history is the brainchild of journalist William Schofield. The mostly brick path of The Freedom Trail allows pedestrians to experience 16 historically significant locations such as the Paul Revere House and Old North Church, which are located in downtown Boston.

Gettysburg

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Steeped in lore, Gettysburg is the battle that determined the outcome of the Civil War. Located in Pennsylvania, visitors can drive and walk about the extensive battlefield to get a feel for the magnitude and grandeur of this historic locale.

Fort Sumter

Charleston, South Carolina

Built after the War of 1812, Fort Sumter is notable because it is where the first shots of the Civil War were fired. This stronghold, located on an island in Charleston Harbor, fell to the Confederate Army just 34 hours after the war began.

Jamestown Settlement

Williamsburg, Virginia

Located in Virginia, Jamestown was the first successful English settlement in North America. It was founded on May 14, 1607. Visitors can see the site of the original James Fort, the 17th-century church tower, and the site of the 17th-century town.

Mount Rushmore

Keystone, South Dakota

Mount Rushmore features massive 60-foot sculptures of the heads of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln carved into the mountainside granite. Located in South Dakota, this historic monument is a must-see for all fans of American history.

Mount Vernon

Mt Vernon, Virginia

Sitting on the banks of the Potomac River in Virginia is the plantation house of George and Martha Washington. The Mount Vernon mansion was built by Washington over a 20 year period and was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1960.

Fort McHenry

Baltimore, Maryland

This historic star-shaped fort was built in Baltimore in 1798. In 1812, Fort McHenry successfully fended off an attack from the Royal Navy, a conflict which served as the inspiration for Francis Scott Key’s “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Washington D.C.

The District of Columbia serves as both our nation’s capital and the most concentrated region for historical tourism. The area is home to such attractions as the Washington Monument, the Lincoln Memorial, the White House, the National World War II Memorial, the U.S. Capitol Building, and more.

Arlington National Cemetery

Arlington, Virginia

The 624 acres in Arlington County by the Potomac River, adjacent to Washington, D.C. serve as the hallowed burial grounds for America’s fallen heroes.

Statue of Liberty

New York, NY

With torch held high, lighting the way to freedom, and vital documents dated July 4, 1776 tucked in her arm, the Roman goddess Libertas is a global symbol of freedom. The inscribed poem on the Statue of Liberty promises a home for the homeless of the world.

