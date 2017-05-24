HOUR 1:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk the Cavaliers win in game 4, Cortez Kennedy passing away, and Calvin Johnson at Raiders OTAs for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Cavaliers and Celtics game 4 in Cleveland before debating Sacramento Kings jerseys that have been retired.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk about the beef between Shaq and Charles Barkley on TNT last night before Threefer Madness featuring a new NFL shoe deal, sports superstitions, and Roger Goodell. Then, a story about the late Roger Moore before more on Roger Goodell allowing more celebrations in the NFL next season.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
Dave, Kayte and Nate talk with former KHTK host and current NBCSN personality Jim Kozimor about everything from yesterdays NBA Mount Hairmore to the NBA Playoffs and more. Then, more on the Shaq and Charles Barkley fight before Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Jim Kozimor interview here: