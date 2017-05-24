5 Inmates Shot, 8 Guards Injured In Pelican Bay Prison Brawl

CRESCENT CITY (CBS13) — At least five inmates were shot during an altercation at Pelican Bay State prison on Wednesday.
A statement from the prison says the incident started out as a fistfight between two inmates. Guards tried to intervene with batons and unspecified chemical agents, but the fight continued.
Groups of inmates ran toward the inmates and began attacking the guards. At that time, three guards opened fire with lethal rounds, firing nearly two-dozen rounds at the inmates.
Seven inmates were taken to the hospital with injuries, five of whom suffered gunshot wounds.
Eight staff members at the prison were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Six were treated and released, while two remain hospitalized, but will be released soon.