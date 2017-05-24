VOTE: Do you plan to travel over the Memorial Day weekend?

5 Inmates Shot, 8 Guards Injured In Pelican Bay Prison Brawl

May 24, 2017 3:47 PM

CRESCENT CITY (CBS13) — At least five inmates were shot during an altercation at Pelican Bay State prison on Wednesday.

A statement from the prison says the incident started out as a fistfight between two inmates. Guards tried to intervene with batons and unspecified chemical agents, but the fight continued.

Groups of inmates ran toward the inmates and began attacking the guards. At that time, three guards opened fire with lethal rounds, firing nearly two-dozen rounds at the inmates.

Seven inmates were taken to the hospital with injuries, five of whom suffered gunshot wounds.

Eight staff members at the prison were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Six were treated and released, while two remain hospitalized, but will be released soon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch