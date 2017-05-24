Computer Outage Delays Flights At Sacramento International Airport

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A network outage delayed flights at Sacramento International Airport Wednesday morning.
Officials say the outage affected all systems at the airport. Due to the outage, nearly all flights were held for a time.
For some reason, officials said the outage did not affect Southwest Airlines service.
It is unclear what caused the outage.
The network issued was resolved a little after 6:30 a.m., officials said. The network is expected to be back online by 7 a.m., but residual delays are expected for the time being.