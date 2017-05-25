Donald Trump Adviser, Son-In-Law Jared Kushner A Focus Of Probe

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — There are new leaks from anonymous sources in the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The reports say President Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser is the focus of the probe. CBS News has confirmed that the FBI is now scrutinizing Jared Kushner’s meetings with Russia’s ambassador and a banker from Moscow.

Wherever the president goes, his trusted son-in-law Jared Kushner is never far behind. Kushner, who’s married to Ivanka Trump, is the president’s senior adviser who sits in on meetings in the oval office. He was even in the war room when the US struck Syria in response to a chemical attack. But, it’s Kushner’s meetings with two Russians that are now being scrutinized. CBS News has confirmed reports that Kushner did not disclose his meeting with a Russian banker who owns a bank that had been sanctioned by the Obama Administration. That meeting came at the suggestion of Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, who Kushner also met with at Trump Towers back in December.

CBS News’ Justice and Homeland Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues said, “For Kushner to accept a meeting at the urging of Kislyak with this person who has tied to the Kremlin, of course, it raises concerns for investigators as they look into whether there was coordinating between the Russians and the Trump Campaign during the 2016 election.”

For weeks, the Senate Intelligence Committee has shown interest in interviewing Kushner. Kushner has also volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about both of those meetings. This probe into Kushner’s meetings does not mean he is the “subject” of the FBI investigation or that he’s suspected of any wrongdoing.