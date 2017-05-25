California Rep. Says Candidate’s Alleged Assault Was Wrong ‘Unless The Reporter Deserved It’

May 25, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: duncan hunter, GOP, Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — GOP lawmakers emerging from a closed-door caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on Thursday said they didn’t know the facts about Republican Greg Gianforte being charged with misdemeanor assault.

A reporter from the Guardian accused the tech millionaire of slamming him to the ground and breaking his glasses in an altercation at Gianforte’s campaign headquarters in Bozeman on Wednesday afternoon. The reporter had tried to ask Gianforte a question about the latest budget analysis of the GOP health care bill.

A few lawmakers did comment.

Asked if assaulting a reporter is appropriate behavior, California Rep. Duncan Hunter said, “Of course not. It’s not appropriate behavior. Unless the reporter deserved it.”

Indiana Rep. Luke Messer said he wasn’t sure whether the incident would hurt or help Gianforte in Thursday’s special election for the open House seat.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch