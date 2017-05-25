Singer With Sacramento Roots Opened For Ariana Grande In Manchester

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Singer Ariana Grande has officially put her tour on hold in the wake of the terrorist attack that took place after her concert at the Manchester Arena. Grande has been touring with Sacramento native Victoria Monet who took to Twitter saying she’s safe, but heartbroken.

Monday’s attack killed 22 people, including some children.

“I was almost in disbelief at first. My first thought was Vicky and wanting to reach out and make sure she was OK,” said Kelly Carrasca.

She used to dance with Monet at Step One Dance studios in a professional hip-hop group known as the Boogie Monsters. Now years later as a young rising star from Sacramento, Monet is touring as pop star Ariana Grande’s opening act.

“It really hits home when you think they were just here, this could have happened anywhere,” said Carrasca.

The tour was just in Sacramento back in March at the Golden 1 Center, in fact, Good Day Sacramento spoke to Monet at her family home in Elk Grove just before the concert.

“I’m just really excited to come home and just see everyone I love,” said Monet.

Shortly after the tragic attack in Manchester, a shaken Monet took to Twitter saying: “I wish I could say I’m OK but I’m not. Safe? Yes but I’m heartbroken that loved ones who came to have the night of their lives ended up losing them.”

Monet adds: “I will never understand this hate.”

“I hope she has the means to cope with it and push on and continue the tour,” said Pipo Carrasca who also danced with Monet.

Now, her Sacramento fans and fellow dancers who are proudly watching her career soar are keeping her in their prayers.

“It’s a very scary thing I pray for everyone that’s over there and I feel awful they have to go through something like that,” said Carrasca.