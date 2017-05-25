Skydiver Killed After Crash Landing Near Lodi Vineyard Identified

LODI (CBS13/AP) — The person who died after a skydiving trip went wrong has been identified.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the person had been wearing a wingsuit when they crashed Wednesday.
District Chief Steve Butler says the man, 42-year-old June Lake resident Matthew Ciancio, landed in a vineyard.
The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.
Butler had said no additional details are available.
Three people died last year in accidents near the Lodi Parachute Center. A tightly packed skydiving plane carrying 18 people also landed upside down in an Acampo vineyard last May.