Skydiver Killed After Crash Landing Near Lodi Vineyard Identified

May 25, 2017 1:18 PM
LODI (CBS13/AP) — The person who died after a skydiving trip went wrong has been identified.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the person had been wearing a wingsuit when they crashed Wednesday.

District Chief Steve Butler says the man, 42-year-old June Lake resident Matthew Ciancio, landed in a vineyard.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

Butler had said no additional details are available.

Three people died last year in accidents near the Lodi Parachute Center. A tightly packed skydiving plane carrying 18 people also landed upside down in an Acampo vineyard last May.

