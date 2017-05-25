Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about tonight's Eastern Conference Finals, and if the Cavs are going to be able to close out the Celtics. The guys also talked about Lonzo Ball not working out for the Boston Celtics before the NBA Draft, and what they thought the Celtics are going to do with the number one pick.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the weird interaction between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley. This led to the talk of athletes that didn't win championships, and if they felt that players should take responsibility for team accomplishments.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Sally Jenkins, Washington Post Columnist, joins the guys to talk about her story about NFL players notifying their team and families about concussions. The Guys talked about the story of Tyrone Lue saying that the Cavs are the hardest team to guard, and Mike Brown's reaction.