El Dorado County Sergeant Returns From 2nd Deployment In Afghanistan

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A local deputy is back home after a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.
Kelly Clark is a sergeant with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. He also serves as a Special Forces medic sergeant with the 5/19th Special Forces Group in the Army.
For the past nine months, he’s been serving in Afghanistan.
Thursday, Sergeant Clark came home.
“Excited, Ecstatic, and Relieved are a few words that come to mind as we welcomed home one of our own last night,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.
It was Sergeant Clark’s second deployment to Afghanistan, and his fourth deployment overall.