El Dorado County Sergeant Returns From 2nd Deployment In Afghanistan

May 26, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: afghanistan, el dorado county

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A local deputy is back home after a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

Kelly Clark is a sergeant with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. He also serves as a Special Forces medic sergeant with the 5/19th Special Forces Group in the Army.

Sergeant Kelly Clark. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

Sergeant Kelly Clark. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

For the past nine months, he’s been serving in Afghanistan.

Thursday, Sergeant Clark came home.

The community made sure Sergeant Clark had (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

The community made sure Sergeant Clark had (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

“Excited, Ecstatic, and Relieved are a few words that come to mind as we welcomed home one of our own last night,” the department wrote on their Facebook page.

(Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff's Office)

(Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

It was Sergeant Clark’s second deployment to Afghanistan, and his fourth deployment overall.

