Future Farmers Funding Saved In Latest California Budget Revision

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Funding for a program designed to help educate students on farm work has gotten a reprieve in the California budget.
Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget has been changed to restore funding to Future Farmers of America. The cut was meant to bolster community college, but an outcry from advocates changed that.
“This is the second time in three years the governor has looked at cutting funds for agriculture education, and I just have to tell you that every time this happens, we come out in full force,” said agriculture teacher Shannon Spears.
So students, parents and teachers took to social media and reached out to state legislators, hoping to get the program’s funding back in the budget.
Supporters say it’s about more than just agriculture, it helps prepare students for other fields of work with a variety of skills.
The legislature has until June 15 to approve the 2017-18 budget.