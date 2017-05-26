Here Comes The Judge: The Lo-Down – 5/26

May 26, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: 2017 NBA Draft, 2017 NBA Playoffs, MLB, NBA, NFL, Oakland A's, The Lo-Down

Hour 1

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California.

(Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Cavs win over the Celtics, and their upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors.  They also talked about Lebron James going to his seventh straight NBA Finals, and where he sits among the All-Time NBA Greats.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

PITTSBURGH, PA - MARCH 31: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators reaches for the puck in front of the goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Consol Energy Center on March 31, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(Photo by Matt Kincaid/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about last night’s Penguins Senators Game 7, and how amazing that game was.  The guys also talked about the weird questions that Boston reporters were asking Bill Belichick at Patriots OTAs yesterday.  They also talked about this weekend’s series between the A’s and Yankees, and Yankees rookie Aaron Judge.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

OAKLAND, CA - MAY 04: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Utah Jazz during Game Two of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals at ORACLE Arena on May 4, 2017 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the third hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the upcoming NBA Finals, and the different story lines going in to the series.  The guys also talked about the NBA Super Teams, and is this what we’re going to see in the NBA going forward in the future.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Extra Time

Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins sets up a play against the USC Trojans during a quarterfinal game of the Pac-12 Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 9, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UCLA won 76-74.

(Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the final segment of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming NBA Draft, and how some of the teams will be able to turn their franchises around.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.

More from The Lo-Down With Damien Barling, Jason Ross and Ken Rudulph
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch