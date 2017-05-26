Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Cavs win over the Celtics, and their upcoming matchup against the Golden State Warriors. They also talked about Lebron James going to his seventh straight NBA Finals, and where he sits among the All-Time NBA Greats. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about last night’s Penguins Senators Game 7, and how amazing that game was. The guys also talked about the weird questions that Boston reporters were asking Bill Belichick at Patriots OTAs yesterday. They also talked about this weekend’s series between the A’s and Yankees, and Yankees rookie Aaron Judge. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the third hour of the Lo-Down Sam Amick, KHTK NBA Insider/USA Today, joins the guys to talk about the upcoming NBA Finals, and the different story lines going in to the series. The guys also talked about the NBA Super Teams, and is this what we’re going to see in the NBA going forward in the future. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Extra Time

In the final segment of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming NBA Draft, and how some of the teams will be able to turn their franchises around. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

You can Subscribe, Rate, and Review The Lo-Down Podcast HERE, and you can Like Us on Facebook.