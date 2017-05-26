Kayte Christensen: After A Crap Week, Here’s A Much Needed Laugh

May 26, 2017 10:09 AM By Kayte Christensen

Welp….it’s been one of those weeks folks. Sometimes you need a little levity to get you through. Unfortunately for him, cyclist Tom Dumoulin provided me with the tonic I was looking for.

I’m sure at some point karma will come back to get me for poking fun at this poor man who needed a “natural break” while leading stage 16 of the 2017 Giro D’Italia but I’ll deal with karma later. I needed a friggin’ laugh and I didn’t care at whose expense it came.

And just when I thought it couldn’t get any better, it absolutely did…

 

Handled it like a pro Tommy! And rest assured the poo karma police will find me and I will eventually pay my doo doos.

 

