Man Accused Of Throwing Semen On Women In Grocery Stores

May 26, 2017 7:00 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland police arrested a 47-year-old man accused of throwing semen on women at grocery stores.

Sgt. Pete Simpson says Manuel Banuelos-Alcala of Beaverton was booked into jail on two counts of third-degree sex abuse.

The arrest happened days after detectives asked for the public’s help in the case. A woman contacted police after the alert to say she had been victimized at a Safeway store but never reported it.

Detectives went to the store Thursday and noticed a man sitting in a parked car who matched the description of a suspect in several of the incidents. He was questioned and arrested.

