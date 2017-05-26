High Water, Debris Among The Dangers For Memorial Day Rafters

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Memorial Day weekend typically marks the beginning of the rafting season, but this year it might be off to a rough start.
The boat ramp at Discovery Park will open for the first time on Saturday after months of closures because of the aftermath of flooding from winter storms.
But those high water levels have kept rafters out of the water for the most part. American River Raft Rentals has kept people out of the water this year, until now. Last year they opened in April.
“Luckily the Bureau of Water Reclamation recognizes Memorial Day as a big holiday, so they brought the water to a really safe level,” Kent Hanson said.
While water levels may be slightly lower, it’s still fast and dangerous. The high, fast water levels have also brought new debris into the water, creating a new danger for people on the water.
Officials warn rafters to make sure they’re using real, sturdy rafts and not easily punctured pool toys.
Alcohol is also banned on the American River over the holiday weekend.