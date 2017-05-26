Orphaned Foxes Taken In By Placer County Wildlife Rescue

May 26, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: animal rescue, Newcastle, Placer County, wildlife

NEWCASTLE (CBS13) – A brother and sister pair of foxes are now in the care of a Placer County wildlife rescue after their mother died.

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue says a Newcastle family found the foxes after smelling something odd coming from under their yard deck. A quick inspection revealed a heartbreaking scene: a dead mother fox with her two babies next to her.

The two foxes. One appears to be a little shy. (Credit: Gold Country Wildlife Rescue)

Rescuers set up traps but were only able to catch one of the babies, who are about 8-10 weeks old, at first.

On Wednesday, the family was finally able to catch the other fox baby. Both foxes were taken to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, a non-profit wild animal rescue that helps in cases just like this.

Credit: Gold Country Wildlife Rescue

Credit: Gold Country Wildlife Rescue

Vets aren’t sure how the mother died, but they do not believe she was poisoned as her babies are not showing any symptoms.

The orphans are now being examined by Gold Country Wildlife Rescue staff. Once that process is over, staff will start to work to find the foxes a permanent home.

