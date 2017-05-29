Body Discovered In American River

May 29, 2017 7:10 PM

AUBURN, CA(CBS 13)-  California State Parks confirms after they were called to the discovery a body in the American River.

We are told people recreating along the river called police to report  an object in the water.  California State Parks office asked for the assistance of a CHP Helicopter  along with Placer County Sheriffs office to locate and remove what was discovered to be a body.

Police say the body was located near Robie point along the american river around 3:00pm Monday afternoon.

The body has been taken to the Coroners office for identification.

