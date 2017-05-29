Helicopter Rescues Woman Who Fell 30 Feet While Helping Dog

May 29, 2017 9:05 PM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) —http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FP4m2cOGiVM.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2s8eYak ) Michelle Powell was out with her boyfriend and a dog in the Sierra near South Lake Tahoe Sunday when he gave the dog a boost onto a ledge.

The California Highway Patrol said the dog started sliding back, at which point Powell tried to push the dog up. She lost her balance, fell backward and tumbled 30 feet.

Her boyfriend used his cell phone to call for help. Highway patrol officers used a helicopter to rescue Powell.

CHP flew her to a hospital where she was treated for injuries. The boyfriend and dog, both uninjured, hiked out.

